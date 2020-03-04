Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukrainian parliament set to accept PM's resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 14:30 IST
Ukrainian parliament set to accept PM's resignation

Kyiv (Ukraine), Mar 4 (AP) Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday is set to accept the resignation of the nation's prime minister and reshuffle the Cabinet after six months on the job. Members of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's Servant of the People party that dominates the parliament said the party decided to accept Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and replace him with Denys Shmygal.

Shmygal, who was named deputy prime minister last month, had previously served as head of the regional administration in the western Ivano-Frankivsk region. Lawmakers said that several other key Cabinet members could lose their jobs in the shake-up.

The 35-year-old Honcharuk first offered his resignation in January after he was caught on tape saying Zelenskiy — a former sitcom star with no previous political experience — knows nothing about the economy. Zelenskiy then called the situation “unpleasant,” but asked Honcharuk to stay in the job.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused Honcharuk to step down now. The Cabinet reshuffle comes as Zelenskiy's approval ratings have dropped significantly since his landslide victory in April's presidential election.

Zelenskiy, 42 campaigned on promises to end the war with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine and combat the country's endemic corruption. Zelenskiy initiated a new round of talks to settle the conflict and an exchange of war prisoners, but clashes in the east have continued.

Over the past months, Zelenskiy also found himself in the middle of the impeachment case against President Donald Trump, who was accused of withholding around USD 400 million in military aid to Ukraine to pressure it to investigate Democratic presidential rival Biden. Trump was impeached in December on two counts by the Democratic-run House, but the Republican-run Senate acquitted him on both counts. (AP) IND IND.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Out of over 6,700 inbound passengers, 75 test positive for COVID-19: Chinese custom officials

A total of 75 inbound passengers in China have tested positive for the coronavirus out of the 6,700 travelers who showed possible symptoms of the deadly disease, Chinese customs officials said on Wednesday as the new cases added more pressu...

Two more Turkish soldiers killed in Syria ahead of Erdogan-Putin meet

Two more Turkish soldiers were killed by government forces in northwest Syria, the defence ministry said on Wednesday, as fighting raged a day before Turkeys Tayyip Erdogan and Russias Vladimir Putin are to meet to seek a ceasefire. The con...

Grieving families in Philippine drugs war turn to theatre for healing, therapy

Relatives of some of the thousands killed in the Philippines war on drugs acted out their journey of loss and healing in a theatre performance in Manila on Wednesday, capping a month-long therapy programme for grieving urban poor families. ...

Five Coronavirus suspects admitted at Bengaluru hospital

A total of five people suspected of being infected with Coronavirus have been admitted to the isolation wards of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru. Samples of these patients have been collected and their reports are like...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020