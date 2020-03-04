Congress will expose those trying to buy MLAs using black money: MP Min BS Rathore

Madhya Pradesh Minister BS Rathore on Wednesday said that Congress government will expose those who are "trying to buy party MLAs using black money" and will continue to rule the state for next five years. "Those involved in buying MLAs using black money, are the ones who are afraid that their corrupt practices will be exposed by the Congress government. But Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will run for 5 years. If needed, conduct a floor test," Rathore told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jitu Patwari had alleged that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the "mastermind" of the "conspiracy" to bring down Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government and asserted that there is no threat to the government. "BJP wants to murder mandate and democracy. Narendra Modi talked about different kind of politics. So, this is his different politics. Different promises were made to MLAs. Rs. 50-60 crores are being offered to our MLAs. Where did they get this money? Some of our MLAs are in Bengaluru but they are with us," Congress leader Jitu Patwari told ANI.

"When we went to the hotel, MLAs were beaten up. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the mastermind of this conspiracy. Several videos and audios are viral now which reveal his role in everything that is happening. All MLAs who were contacted by them will reveal details soon. There is no threat to the government," he said. It has been alleged BJP held at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will at a Gurugram hotel.On Tuesday night, Madhya Pradesh Ministers and Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh were seen coming out of the ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar along with suspended BSP MLA Ramabai.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that one of those lawmakers, suspended BSP MLA Ramabai, has come back despite BJP leaders trying to stop her. He also said that Ramabai was brought to the national capital by a charter flight on Monday by a BJP leader. On Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Singh on Tuesday again accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government. (ANI)

