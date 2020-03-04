Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress will expose those trying to buy MLAs using black money: MP Min BS Rathore

Madhya Pradesh Minister BS Rathore on Wednesday said that Congress government will expose those who are "trying to buy party MLAs using black money" and will continue to rule the state for next five years.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:05 IST
Congress will expose those trying to buy MLAs using black money: MP Min BS Rathore
Madhya Pradesh Minister and Congress leader BS Rathore talking to reporters on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Minister BS Rathore on Wednesday said that Congress government will expose those who are "trying to buy party MLAs using black money" and will continue to rule the state for next five years. "Those involved in buying MLAs using black money, are the ones who are afraid that their corrupt practices will be exposed by the Congress government. But Congress government in Madhya Pradesh will run for 5 years. If needed, conduct a floor test," Rathore told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Jitu Patwari had alleged that former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the "mastermind" of the "conspiracy" to bring down Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government and asserted that there is no threat to the government. "BJP wants to murder mandate and democracy. Narendra Modi talked about different kind of politics. So, this is his different politics. Different promises were made to MLAs. Rs. 50-60 crores are being offered to our MLAs. Where did they get this money? Some of our MLAs are in Bengaluru but they are with us," Congress leader Jitu Patwari told ANI.

"When we went to the hotel, MLAs were beaten up. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the mastermind of this conspiracy. Several videos and audios are viral now which reveal his role in everything that is happening. All MLAs who were contacted by them will reveal details soon. There is no threat to the government," he said. It has been alleged BJP held at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will at a Gurugram hotel.On Tuesday night, Madhya Pradesh Ministers and Congress leaders Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh were seen coming out of the ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar along with suspended BSP MLA Ramabai.

Earlier, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that one of those lawmakers, suspended BSP MLA Ramabai, has come back despite BJP leaders trying to stop her. He also said that Ramabai was brought to the national capital by a charter flight on Monday by a BJP leader. On Monday, Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state.

Singh on Tuesday again accused BJP of resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the Kamal Nath government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's new PM delays Parliament, and no-confidence vote

Malaysias new leader has postponed the next session of Parliament by more than two months, effectively delaying plans by Mahathir Mohamads former ruling alliance to seek a no-confidence vote against him. Lower house speaker Mohamad Ariff Mo...

LS adjourned for day amid noise as Opposition presses for discussion on Delhi violence

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday after repeated disruptions by the Opposition members who were demanding an immediate discussion on last weeks Delhi violence. The House had been adjourned till 12 noon soon after it met f...

'Last two years have been a lie': Woman heartbroken after her beloved plant turned out to be fake

A woman was taken by surprise when she found out that the plant she had been watering for two years was actually made of plastic. According to Fox News, it is often considered an achievement if a newly bought plant lasts more than a few wee...

OPEC bars media from meeting over coronavirus fears

Vienna, Mar 3 AFP OPEC on Tuesday said media seeking to cover this weeks meeting of oil-producing countries would not be allowed to enter the secretariat where the gathering will take place over coronavirus fears. This precautionary measure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020