Turkey's Erdogan says expects Syria ceasefire after Putin talks
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he expects his talks this week with Russian President Vladimir Putin to result in the rapid achievement of a ceasefire in northwest Syria's Idlib region.
Erdogan was speaking to reporters ahead of his visit to Moscow on Thursday for talks with Putin. The Turkish army and the Syrian rebels it backs have escalated attacks in Idlib against Syrian government forces backed by Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Vladimir Putin
- Turkish
- Idlib region
- Russian
- Syria
- Moscow
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Turkish lira weakest since May as Syria, cenbank decisions loom
Turkish court acquits businessman, other defendants in landmark trial
UPDATE 3-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark protest trial
Turkish court acquits 9 civil activists of terror charges
UPDATE 4-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark protest trial