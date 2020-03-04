Left Menu
Former Indian-American diplomat wins Democratic primary for Texas' 22nd District

  • Houston
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 16:14 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 16:14 IST
Indian-American Sri Preston Kulkarni easily won the Democratic primary for Texas' 22nd Congressional District on Tuesday and will run in the November election against the Republican candidate. Kulkarni, 40, a former diplomat who served in Iraq, Russia, Israel and Taiwan, defeated attorney Nyanza Davis Moore and former Pearland city council member Derrick Reed in the party election on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

He previously ran against retiring Republican Pete Olson (R-Texas), coming within 5 points of beating the incumbent during the 2018 midterms. He would take on the winner of the May 26 Republican primary runoff. Kulkarni is the son of an Indian novelist and academic who immigrated to America in 1969 and a white mother..

