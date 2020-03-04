Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Work on Fukushima plant, halted during 2016 G7 summit, to continue during Tokyo Olympics

Decommissioning work at Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power station, halted during a G7 summit in Japan in 2016, will not stop during this summer's Tokyo Olympics, the plant operator said. There are about a third fewer workers now - 4,000 compared with 6,000 in 2016 - which makes the decision to keep working easier, said Akira Ono, Tokyo Electric Power Co's (Tepco) chief decommissioning officer. Out with the new: Ukraine president to bring in experienced hands in reshuffle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's party is set to promote some experienced hands in a sweeping reshuffle on Wednesday, as it ditches a cabinet run by the country's youngest ever prime minister six months into its term. The 35-year-old Oleksiy Honcharuk is expected to be replaced by deputy prime minister Denys Shmygal, who used to work for DTEK, Ukraine's largest energy group, owned by the country's richest man Rinat Akhmetov. Finance Minister Oksana Markarova could be axed for Ihor Umansky, who was acting finance minister a decade ago under Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. U.S. carries out first airstrike on Taliban since Doha deal

The United States conducted an airstrike on Wednesday against Taliban fighters in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, a U.S. forces spokesman said, the first such attack since a troop withdrawal agreement was signed between the two sides on Saturday. The Taliban fighters were "were actively attacking an (Afghan National Security Forces) checkpoint. This was a defensive strike to disrupt the attack," said Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. Forces in Afghanistan in a tweet. Greek troops fire tear gas at migrants gathering again at Turkish border

Greek riot police and troops fired tear gas early on Wednesday at hundreds of migrants as they made another attempt to cross the border from Turkey into Greece. The air was thick with smoke on both the Greek and Turkish sides of the Kastanies border crossing, and fire engines were also at hand to put out smoldering blazes on the ground. Malaysia's Najib expects more conducive atmosphere for 1MDB trial

On trial for corruption that includes the multi-billion dollar 1MDB fraud, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak said on Wednesday that the fall of the government that ousted him meant he now expected an atmosphere more conducive to a fair hearing. Najib was voted out in 2018 amid anger over corruption in the Southeast Asian country, but the alliance that toppled him fell apart at the weekend amid turmoil following the resignation of 94-year-old Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. Netanyahu election lead shrinks, raising prospect of another Israel vote

Israel appeared headed into another political stalemate on Wednesday after nearly-complete results indicated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had failed to secure a clear majority for a right-wing bloc in parliament, despite his claim of victory. With 99% of votes counted, Netanyahu's conservative Likud party was seen taking 35 of parliament's 120 seats, down from 36 initially projected after Monday's election. His centrist challenger, Benny Gantz, was seen holding steady at 32 seats for his Blue and White party. India's coronavirus cases rise to 28, including 16 Italians

Sixteen Italians in India have tested positive for coronavirus, the Indian health minister said on Wednesday, as the total number of known cases in the country rose sharply to 28. On Monday, the world's second-most populous country had only six reported cases of coronavirus, but it is one of the places U.S. intelligence agencies are most closely monitoring due to fears over how it would cope with a widespread outbreak. UK police charge another man over deaths of 39 Vietnamese in truck

British police said on Wednesday they had charged another man as part of their investigation into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants found dead in the back of a truck near London last year. Alexandru-Ovidiu Hanga, 27, was charged with an immigration offense and was due to appear later at Basildon Magistrates’ Court, east of London. New Zealand police step up patrols after new threat against Christchurch mosque

New Zealand police said on Wednesday they have stepped up patrols at two mosques ahead of the first anniversary of a shooting that killed 51 worshippers, after a distressing image linked to one of the mosques appeared on social media. A lone gunman used a semi-automatic gun to kill worshippers gathered for Friday prayers at two mosques in the city of Christchurch on March 15 last year in New Zealand's worst peace-time shooting. WHO warns of global shortage of medical equipment to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned of a global shortage and price gouging for protective equipment to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus and asked companies and governments to increase production by 40% as the death toll from the respiratory illness mounted. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates on Tuesday in an emergency move to try to prevent a global recession and the World Bank announced $12 billion to help countries fight the coronavirus, which has taken a heavy toll on air travel, tourism and other industries, threatening global economic growth prospects.

