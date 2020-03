Ukraine parliament votes to accept prime minister's resignation

Ukraine's parliament voted on Wednesday to accept Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk's resignation, as part of a sweeping government reshuffle.

The 35-year-old Honcharuk, who became Ukraine's youngest prime minister last year, is expected to be replaced by deputy prime minister Denys Shmygal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.