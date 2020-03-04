BJP MLAs meet Delhi CM, discuss pending road work

A delegation of Delhi BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday and discussed various issues, including MLA development funds and pending works under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojna. The meeting also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took place in a harmonious atmosphere, Bidhuri said after the meeting.

"The chief minister and his deputy heard the issues raised by the BJP MLAs carefully and also issued directions for required action," Bidhuri said. The chief minister assured that the remaining fund under MLA Local Area Development (LDA) scheme for the current financial year will be made available to the newly elected MLAs to ensure continuity of work, Bidhuri claimed.

He also issued orders that all the pending works under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojna must be completed at the earliest, Bidhuri said. All the eight newly elected BJP MLAs, including Mohansingh Bisht, Vijender Gupta, Ajay Mahawar and Abhay Verma, were present in the meeting..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

