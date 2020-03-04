Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata demands SC-monitored judicial probe into Delhi violence

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 22:24 IST
Mamata demands SC-monitored judicial probe into Delhi violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the communal violence in Delhi, in which at least 42 people lost their lives. Addressing Trinamool Congress workers at a meeting in Sujapur in Malda district, Banerjee said, "In Bengal, for trivial issues, they (BJP) demand CBI inquiries. But even after the killing of so many people in Delhi, there has been no judicial probe. We want a judicial inquiry in this case under the supervision of the Supreme Court." Banerjee alleged the "Gujarat model of riots" was replicated in the national capital.

Asserting that divisive forces won't be allowed in Bengal, she called for a united fight to tackle such situations. "We believe in humanity, in unity among different communities, in love and not hatred, we will never allow such clashes, such violence to take place in Bengal. We will repulse them with all our might," she said.

Slamming the Centre's disinvestment plans, Banerjee said, "They are on a selling spree - from rail, BSNL, Air India, LIC to banks. And if people are protesting they are crushing the protests in a brutal manner." "They (BJP) are a cash-rich party. They are killing on one hand and distributing money (among people) under the garb of some NGOs on the other. Please don't accept money from them, the state government will come to your help in every situation despite its modest financial strength," she said. Accusing the BJP of trying to topple the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government, she said, "They are so shameless that they are trying to destabilise an elected government. They are using money power there." The TMC supremo called upon her party leaders in Malda to sink differences and work shoulder to shoulder with an eye on the assembly elections in 2021 and win all the seats in the district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine president jettisons PM in search for 'new brains' to revive economy

Ukraines president Volodymyr Zelenskiy ousted Oleksiy Honcharuk as prime minister after just six months in a reshuffle on Wednesday, saying that new brains and new hearts were required to revive the economy and tackle corruption. At a speci...

World War II spy first Indian-origin woman to get Blue Plaque in UK

Britains World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan will become the first Indian-origin woman to be honoured with a memorial Blue Plaque at her former central London home this year. The Blue Plaque scheme, run by the English Heritage charity, honour...

ANALYSIS-Follow the Fed? Why central banks will not be rushed on coronavirus response

Will the worlds big central banks leave U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hanging They are certainly going to try. While the Bank of Canada matched the Feds emergency move with its own half percentage point cut on Wednesday - calling...

EU made no 'concrete' offer to Turkey on migrants -Erdogan spokesman

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogans spokesman said on Wednesday that Charles Michel, president of the European Council, did not make a concrete offer on Wednesday in a meeting to deal with thousands of migrants trying to enter Greece and Bulg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020