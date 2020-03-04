Mamata demands SC-monitored judicial probe into Delhi violence

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored judicial probe into the communal violence in Delhi, in which at least 42 people lost their lives. Addressing Trinamool Congress workers at a meeting in Sujapur in Malda district, Banerjee said, "In Bengal, for trivial issues, they (BJP) demand CBI inquiries. But even after the killing of so many people in Delhi, there has been no judicial probe. We want a judicial inquiry in this case under the supervision of the Supreme Court." Banerjee alleged the "Gujarat model of riots" was replicated in the national capital.

Asserting that divisive forces won't be allowed in Bengal, she called for a united fight to tackle such situations. "We believe in humanity, in unity among different communities, in love and not hatred, we will never allow such clashes, such violence to take place in Bengal. We will repulse them with all our might," she said.

Slamming the Centre's disinvestment plans, Banerjee said, "They are on a selling spree - from rail, BSNL, Air India, LIC to banks. And if people are protesting they are crushing the protests in a brutal manner." "They (BJP) are a cash-rich party. They are killing on one hand and distributing money (among people) under the garb of some NGOs on the other. Please don't accept money from them, the state government will come to your help in every situation despite its modest financial strength," she said. Accusing the BJP of trying to topple the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government, she said, "They are so shameless that they are trying to destabilise an elected government. They are using money power there." The TMC supremo called upon her party leaders in Malda to sink differences and work shoulder to shoulder with an eye on the assembly elections in 2021 and win all the seats in the district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.