Congress demands 'proper' inquiry into Ichamati violence

The opposition Congress in Meghalaya on Wednesday demanded a "proper" inquiry into the attack on anti-CAA protesters in Ichamati that left a person dead. Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma said that he is afraid that the manner in which the government is handling the situation, those behind the attack would go scot-free.

"We would like to see that the government comes up with a proper inquiry into the whole background which led to that unfortunate avoidable incident," Sangma told reporters. He said the perpetrators must be brought to book without any attempt to manipulate or protect anybody.

On the government-instituted inquiry, he said, "I am sorry I cannot trust this government and the magisterial inquiry maybe just an eye-wash." Shillong witnessed violent incidents in the past few days after members of the Khasi Students Union (KSU) were attacked by a group at Ichamati on February 28, leading to the death of its member, Lurshai Hyniewta. The incident had taken place after a meeting held there to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and demand implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in the state. Earlier in the day, a delegation of the Congress was prevented from visiting the Ichamati area.

"Our delegation had gone to Sohra and when some of our members wanted to go further (Ichamati), they were advised it was not the appropriate time," Sangma said. Meanwhile, the Congress has decided to table a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act during the upcoming budget session of the assembly that will begin on March 13.

