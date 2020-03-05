Biden's presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donation in two days

Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign raised $7.1 million in online donations in 42 hours, his campaign said late on Wednesday, a boost in fundraising for a candidate who has struggled to keep pace with his rivals and has been vastly outspent by fellow frontrunner Bernie Sanders. Sanders' campaign disclosed on Tuesday in a that in a two-day window the U.S. senator had raised $5.5 million from more than 220,000 donations.

The two men are locked in a tight race to secure the Democratic nomination for president and the opportunity to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November.

