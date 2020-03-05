Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha body demands representatives from backward classes in RS

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 16:11 IST
Odisha body demands representatives from backward classes in RS
Parliament of India (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

A prominent body of Dalits and backward classes has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to send one representative each from tribals, Dalits, OBCs and minority communities to the Rajya Sabha during the upcoming election to the Upper House. In a letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Samajika Nyaya Abhijan (SNA) said, though they form a sizeable part of the state's population, their representation is negligible in the political system.

Of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha, four will fall vacant in April. Four of the six MPs are Brahmins while one each represents the 'Karanas' or 'Kayasthas' and Dalit Christians respectively, SNA convenor Akshya Kumar Mallick said in the letter.

The 'Karanas' or Kayasthas who constitute only 0.5 percent of the state's population head all the five major political parties, the SNA said. While Naveen Patnaik heads the BJD, Niranjan Patnaik is the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), he said in the letter.

The BJP state unit president is Samir Mohanty while CPI state secretary is Asish Kanungo, and the CPI(M) in Odisha is headed by Alikishore Patnaik, the letter said. The SNA leader pointed out that the representation of leaders belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is negligible in the political system even as they constitute 54 percent of the population in Odisha.

Tribals comprise 22.85 percent of the state's population while Dalits represent 16.5 percent, followed by minorities at 2.5 percent. The remaining 4 percent of the population belong to the general caste of which 'Karanas' constitute only 0.5 percent, Brahmins three percent and royal families or 'Khetriyas' at 0.5 percent, he said.

Odisha has 31 MPS, 21 in the Lok Sabha and 10 in the Rajya Sabha. Among the 12 Lok Sabha MPs of the ruling BJD, two each are Brahmins, 'Karanas' and tribals respectively while four MPs are Dalits and one each from erstwhile royal families and OBCs.

"The tribals and Dalits could get a chance in the Lok Sabha due to the existing reservation policy," Mallick said. Similarly, of the BJPs eight Lok Sabha MPs, four are Brahmins, and two each from 'Khetriyas' and tribal community respectively, the letter said.

The lone Congress MP hails from a tribal family, Mallick pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Videos

Latest News

Man gets seven-year RI for rape

Mangaluru, Mar 5 PTI The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court here has sentenced a person to seven years rigorous imprisonment for raping a girl and fathering a child by promising to marry her. Judge Sayeedunnisa, in her verdict on ...

Informed of transfer on Feb 17; no problem with P&H HC, says Justice Muralidhar at farewell

Justice S Muralidhar Thursday apprised judges and lawyers of the Delhi High Court about the sequence of communication on his transfer to Punjab and Haryana High Court, saying that he was informed about it on February 17 and had no problem w...

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5 pm. . DEL38 JK-CORONAVIRUS-SUSPECTS 5 persons with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries kept in isolation in Srinagar hospital Srinagar Health authorities in Kashmir have k...

Facebook closes Seattle office after contractor catches coronavirus

Facebook Inc said on Thursday a contractor at its Seattle office has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and that it would shut the location through March 9.A contractor based in our Stadium East office has been diagnosed with the COVID-19,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020