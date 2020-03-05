Odisha body demands representatives from backward classes in RS

A prominent body of Dalits and backward classes has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to send one representative each from tribals, Dalits, OBCs and minority communities to the Rajya Sabha during the upcoming election to the Upper House. In a letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Samajika Nyaya Abhijan (SNA) said, though they form a sizeable part of the state's population, their representation is negligible in the political system.

Of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha, four will fall vacant in April. Four of the six MPs are Brahmins while one each represents the 'Karanas' or 'Kayasthas' and Dalit Christians respectively, SNA convenor Akshya Kumar Mallick said in the letter.

The 'Karanas' or Kayasthas who constitute only 0.5 percent of the state's population head all the five major political parties, the SNA said. While Naveen Patnaik heads the BJD, Niranjan Patnaik is the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), he said in the letter.

The BJP state unit president is Samir Mohanty while CPI state secretary is Asish Kanungo, and the CPI(M) in Odisha is headed by Alikishore Patnaik, the letter said. The SNA leader pointed out that the representation of leaders belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is negligible in the political system even as they constitute 54 percent of the population in Odisha.

Tribals comprise 22.85 percent of the state's population while Dalits represent 16.5 percent, followed by minorities at 2.5 percent. The remaining 4 percent of the population belong to the general caste of which 'Karanas' constitute only 0.5 percent, Brahmins three percent and royal families or 'Khetriyas' at 0.5 percent, he said.

Odisha has 31 MPS, 21 in the Lok Sabha and 10 in the Rajya Sabha. Among the 12 Lok Sabha MPs of the ruling BJD, two each are Brahmins, 'Karanas' and tribals respectively while four MPs are Dalits and one each from erstwhile royal families and OBCs.

"The tribals and Dalits could get a chance in the Lok Sabha due to the existing reservation policy," Mallick said. Similarly, of the BJPs eight Lok Sabha MPs, four are Brahmins, and two each from 'Khetriyas' and tribal community respectively, the letter said.

The lone Congress MP hails from a tribal family, Mallick pointed out.

