BJP to distribute ration packets, money to Delhi riot victims

The Delhi BJP will distribute ration packets and money to help the victims of the recent violence in northeast part of the city, party president Manoj Tiwari said on Thursday. A relief committee of the party will visit the violence-hit areas and distribute the aid among the victims from Friday. Each affected family will be provided Rs 5,000 along with the ration packets, he said in a press conference.

Efforts will be made to reach out to at least 200 families everyday, he said. The Delhi BJP chief also welcomed visits of politicians to violence-hit areas, saying everything was needed to be done to normalise the situation. Tiwari represents the North East Delhi constituency in Lok Sabha. "Many politicians are visiting the violence-hit areas, it should be welcomed. Massive efforts are needed to make the situation normal. BJP welcomes those visiting the affected areas," he said.

The BJP leader said the phrase "political tourism" was coined by the media. "Nevertheless, it is sad that some politicians are using it as political tourism and I request them to understand the sufferings and problems of the people and try to help them. "In the violence, 48 people have lost their lives. Many people are in a serious condition in hospitals. Many houses and shops have been burnt," he said.

"Even today, one can see the magnitude of the violence and destruction in several areas, including Khajuri Khas, Yamuna Vihar, Maujpur, Zafrabad and Bhajanpura," Tiwari added. Appealing for peace, the Delhi BJP president said it was the responsibility of every citizen of Delhi to maintain harmony and fraternity. PTI VIT SRY.

