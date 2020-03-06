Such behaviour should not be displayed in Parliament: Pralhad Joshi on suspended Cong MPs

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said that the behaviour shown by the seven Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha should not be displayed in the House. Seven Congress MPs were on Thursday named by the Chair in the Lok Sabha and suspended for the remaining part of the ongoing budget session for "gross misconduct" in the House.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, in a reply to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Joshi said: "Such behaviour should not be displayed in the House. Earlier, inappropriate words were said against the Prime Minister and Amit Shah Ji in the House but we did not do anything. The government doesn't want to keep any MP outside the Parliament. But, what happened yesterday, never happened in the 70 years of independent India." BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi, who was in the Chair, when the House reassembled at 3 pm on Thursday, had said the Congress members had behaved in a manner that had never happened before and had snatched papers from the podium during the proceedings when the House met at 2 pm.

She named the Congress members. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had moved a resolution to suspend the members from the remaining period of the budget session, which was adopted by the House.

"That this House having taken serious note of gross misconduct of Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Benny Behanan, Manickam Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Gurjeet Singh Aujla in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair and having been named by Speaker, resolve that be suspended from the service of the House for the remainder of the session," Joshi had said. (ANI)

