BJP welcomes EC's recognition of JVM(P) merger

The BJP on Friday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to acknowledge the JVM(P)'s merger with the BJP. In a statement, BJP's state unit president Deepak Prakash said the decision would strengthen democracy and end the alleged attempt by some political parties to make it controversial.

"In the face of the ECI's decision, the speaker of the Jharkhand assembly should also announce BJP-LP leader Babulal Marandi as the Leader of the Opposition in the House at the earliest," Prakash said. "Any delay in this connection will be contrary to democratic values," he added.

The opposition BJP MLAs have been demanding Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato to recognise Marandi as the LoP and protesting since February 28, the first day of the budget session..

