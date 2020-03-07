Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindutva not same as BJP, Uddhav says; announces Rs 1 crore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 19:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 19:14 IST
Hindutva not same as BJP, Uddhav says; announces Rs 1 crore

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday visited Ayodhya and announced an aid of Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram Temple while stressing that his party, the Shiv Sena, is committed to Hindutva even though it has broken ties with the BJP. Thackeray, on his first visit to Ayodhya after becoming CM last November and completing 100 days in office on Friday, also said the aid will be given on behalf of a trust and not the Maharashtra government.

He was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, son and Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray and another minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar. "In Marathi, there is a phrase 'phool na phoolachi paakli' (one should offer a petal if not the whole flower). So I am humbly announcing Rs 1 crore assistance for temple construction, not on behalf of the (Maharashtra) government, but our trust," chief minister Thackeray said.

"We are humbly requesting the members of the (Ram temple) trust (formed to construct the temple on the Supreme Court's orders) to accept the small contribution from Ram bhakts (devotees of Lord Ram)," Thackeray told reporters before offering prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple. Asked about the BJP's criticism that the Sena turned its back on the Hindutva ideology after joining hands with the NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra, Thackeray said the Sena still espouses Hindutva.

"I have perhaps parted ways with the BJP (but) not with Hindutva. The BJP and Hindutva are different. BJP does not mean Hindutva," he said. He also referred to the Sena's vocal support for the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation when his father Bal Thackeray was at the helm of the party.

"Bricks bearing the word 'Shriram' were sent here from Maharashtra in those days. Those bricks could still be here," he added. The Ram temple which will come up in Ayodhya will be for all, and it should be built on such a scale that people from world-over would come to see it, Thackeray added.

Asked if he will attend Bhumi-pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) of the temple, Thackeray replied in affirmative. "Whenever Lord Ram wishes, we will come," he said.

Thackeray did not perform 'aarti' during the visit, contending precautions should be taken in view of the coronavirus (to avoid crowds). "I wanted to perform the aarti...But will definitely do it the next time," he said.

Kedar, who visited the temple with the Thackeray family, told Marathi newschannel TV9 that he had come here for "darshan" of Lord Ram and his visit had nothing to do with his party. "When the CM of the state can take blessings, we too will take blessings. This is not about any party but faith.

The party and faith are different things," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Centre brought Yes Bank to brink of bankruptcy, huge loans given to crony capitalists: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday blamed the Centre for bringing Yes Bank to the brink of bankruptcy and alleged that lifelong savings of millions of people disappeared as crony capitalists were given huge loans over the last five years. It c...

Seventy trapped after Chinese coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

About 70 people were trapped on Saturday after a five-storey hotel being used for coronavirus quarantine collapsed in the port city of Quanzhou in southeast China, state media said.A live video stream posted by the government-backed Beijing...

Renovated Animal War Memorial unveiled in Bengaluru

Lieutenant General Milind Hemant Thakur, Director-General of Supply and Transport Corps of the Indian Army, unveiled the renovated Animal Memorial at Agram Grounds in ASC Centre and College here on Saturday. The animal memorial signifies th...

Coronavirus: 3 more tests positive; PM directs officials to make provisions for critical care

Three more persons tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to 34, as the government stepped up efforts to combat it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi directing officials to identify p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020