Priyanka slams UP govt over banners in Lucknow to name and shame activists

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the BJP government in UP over banners with photographs of people who have been asked to pay for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests, saying the ruling dispensation has started to consider itself above the Constitution. Authorities in Lucknow have put up roadside banners with photographs of people asked to pay compensation for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests, triggering outrage among those being named and shamed.

The banners came up at major road crossings in Lucknow late on Thursday night on the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official said. "The attitude of the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh is such that the head of the government and the officials, who are following his footsteps, have started considering themselves above the Constitution made by Babasaheb Ambedkar," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The High Court has told the government that you are not above the Constitution. Your accountability will be fixed," the Congress general secretary said. A UP government spokesman had said the posters have been up on the chief minister's directive at important intersections, including the main crossing in the busy Hazratganj area and in front of the Assembly building.

The posters say that property of the accused will be confiscated if they fail to pay the compensation. Activist-politician Sadaf Jafar, who is among those whose photos appear on the posters, has termed the move "unethical" and vowed to take legal recourse..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.