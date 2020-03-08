Left Menu
Development News Edition

Altaf Bukhari launches 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni party,' 31 leaders from PDP, NC, Congress to join in

Aiming to provide relief to the people "facing challenges since August 5 last year," former People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Syed Altaf Bukhari launched his own new political party called the 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni (own) Party' (JKAP) here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 14:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 14:02 IST
Altaf Bukhari launches 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni party,' 31 leaders from PDP, NC, Congress to join in
Former PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari speaking to ANI on Sunday. Image Credit: ANI

Aiming to provide relief to the people "facing challenges since August 5 last year," former People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Syed Altaf Bukhari launched his own new political party called the 'Jammu and Kashmir Apni (own) Party' (JKAP) here on Sunday. "It is a very happy occasion that finally we have come up with our party known as Apni Party. It puts a lot of responsibility on us as the expectations and challenges are huge. I assure people of Jammu and Kashmir that my will is strong to surmount these challenges in the interest of my people," Bukhari told exclusively to ANI.

"After August 5, a lot has changed. People are in despair, tourism is reduced to zero and local industries have closed down. In that view, challenges are very huge. It is an endeavour to see how we can restore the semblance of these things," he added. The party was launched especially on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Thirty-one political leaders are expected to join the party, including those from PDP, National Conference (NC) and the Congress, sources added. Some of them include Dilawar Mir, Noor Mohd Sheikh, Yawar Mir, Zafar Iqbal Manhas and other former MLAs from PDP; Usman Majeed, Aijaz Khan, Mumtaz Khan and Shoaib Nabi Lone from Congress; Vijay Bakaya, Syed Asgar Ali and Kamal Arora from NC.

Informed sources said that the main focus of the party will be the politics of development and that the outfit will have representatives from Jammu and Kashmir, while it is also likely to include the Kashmiri Pandits. The formation of a political outfit by a former PDP leader -- with the inclusion of leaders from the PDP and NC, and representation from pan Jammu and Kashmir -- could be seen as the beginning of the political process in the region outside of the "family rule party system."

Further stressing on the focus of the newly-formed political party, Bukhari stressed that confidence-building measures between New Delhi and Srinagar needed to be restored. "People here are feeling the absence of credible voices, who can take up their issues and get them sorted," he stressed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

Facebook puts temporary ban on medical face mask ads

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Sumo tournament begins in empty arena amid virus fears

Sumos spring tournament began behind closed doors on Sunday, the latest big event in Japan to be hit by the coronavirus less than five months before the Tokyo Olympics. The Japan Sumo Association said last week spectators would be barred th...

Injured Pollard ruled out of Pakistan Super League

West Indies Twenty20 captain Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the Pakistan Super League due to a niggle in his right thigh, with Carlos Brathwaite replacing the allrounder at Peshawar Zalmi for the remainder of the tournament. Pollard w...

Thane: Man accused of raping, killing daughter acquitted

A man accused of raping and killing his daughter after she eloped with her boyfriend in 2013 was on Friday acquitted by a court in Thane in Maharashtra. As per the prosecution, the man and his friend nabbed the girl and her boyfriend from K...

Cavs look to build off big win as Spurs visit

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to build on one their best performances of the season while also trying to bury San Antonios playoff hopes when they host the Spurs on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavaliers 18-45 play th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020