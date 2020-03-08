Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Pawar seeks MEA help for Indians stranded in Iran

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 16:52 IST
Coronavirus: Pawar seeks MEA help for Indians stranded in Iran

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to see that the Indians stranded in Iran in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak there get medical help and general assistance. Iran is among the countries grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus, which has claimed 194 lives in that country.

"In the wake of the alarming Covid-19 issue, I voiced my concerns to Dr. S. Jaishankar ji, Union Minister of External Affairs regarding more than 40 Indian citizens stranded at Qom city in Iran. They are distressed and in urgent need of medical help and general assistance," Pawar tweeted. Iran's health ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the outbreak in the Islamic republic.

The new count brings the number of those killed by the virus in that country since mid-February to 194, one of the highest tolls outside of China, where the disease originated. The virus has spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces with 6,566 confirmed cases.

Iran has closed schools and universities until early April, as well as suspended major cultural and sporting events and reduced working hours across the country to slow the contagion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

We are not here to sell dreams and fantasies, will be pragmatic: Altaf Bukhari

Former Jammu and Kashmir minister Syed Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said that his newly-launched party, JKAP, is not here to sell dreams and fantasies but it will always be pragmatic, honest and fair in its approach. Speaking at the launch of th...

I have full faith in my team, India skipper Harmapreet Kaur

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday said she has full faith in her team to do well in future even after Australia outclassed her side by 85 runs in the summit clash of the ICC Womens T20 World Cup here. Unbeaten throughout the tourname...

Army rescues nine people stranded in snow in J-K's Rajouri

The army on Sunday rescued nine people, including five women, who were stranded in snow in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a defence spokesperson said. Army troops of the Romeo Force braved harsh weather and ince...

Saudi Arabia, Gulf neighbours report more cases of coronavirus

Several Gulf Arab states recorded new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday including Saudi Arabia, which detected four more infections to take the total to 11, state media reported.The Saudi health ministry said that the newly diagnosed indiv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020