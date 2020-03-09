Left Menu
Development News Edition

16 Madhya Pradesh ministers tender resignation to CM

Sixteen Madhya Pradesh Cabinet ministers, who were present in a meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Monday night, have tendered their resignations. The same have been accepted by the CM.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 23:51 IST
16 Madhya Pradesh ministers tender resignation to CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Sixteen Madhya Pradesh Cabinet ministers, who were present in a meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Monday night, have tendered their resignations. The same have been accepted by the CM. Only 16 Cabinet Ministers were present in the meeting. The Chief Minister is likely to reconstitute the state cabinet. Earlier today, Kamal Nath said that he had discussed the political situation with party chief Sonia Gandhi and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was perturbed as its "corruption over its 15-year rule is going to be exposed".

The Chief Minister also said that Congress MLAs who were reportedly missing have returned and informed him that they were on `tirth yatra'. Earlier, allegations were levelled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will in ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar and Bengaluru.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs, and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chineses' skins

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Afghan President Ghani to issue decree on Taliban prisoner release this week

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will issue a decree for at least 1,000 Taliban prisoners to be released this week, five official sources said on Monday, paving the way for opening direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban ins...

Fifth UK patient has died from coronavirus

A fifth person in the United Kingdom has died after contracting coronavirus, the health service said.We can confirm that sadly, a patient in their seventies who was very unwell with a number of significant and long term health conditions ha...

Florida officials call on all travelers returning from overseas to isolate for two weeks

All travelers returning to Florida from travel to any other country should self-quarantine themselves for 14 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, state health officials said in a statement on their website on Monday.The Florida Department of...

Soccer-Tottenham's Bergwijn out for season but Mourinho confident

Tottenham Hotspur will be without winger Steven Bergwijn for the rest of the season and full back Ben Davies will also miss their Champions League last-16 return leg at RB Leipzig on Tuesday but Jose Mourinho is confident his team can turn ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020