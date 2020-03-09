16 Madhya Pradesh ministers tender resignation to CM

Sixteen Madhya Pradesh Cabinet ministers, who were present in a meeting with Chief Minister Kamal Nath here on Monday night, have tendered their resignations. The same have been accepted by the CM. Only 16 Cabinet Ministers were present in the meeting. The Chief Minister is likely to reconstitute the state cabinet. Earlier today, Kamal Nath said that he had discussed the political situation with party chief Sonia Gandhi and alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was perturbed as its "corruption over its 15-year rule is going to be exposed".

The Chief Minister also said that Congress MLAs who were reportedly missing have returned and informed him that they were on `tirth yatra'. Earlier, allegations were levelled against the BJP for reportedly holding hostages at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will in ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar and Bengaluru.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs, and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

