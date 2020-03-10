Trump announces press conference Tuesday on economic 'dramatic' relief measures
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would unveil "dramatic" measures to soften the economic impact of the novel coronavirus
"I will be here tomorrow afternoon to let you know about some of the economic steps we're taking, which will be major," he told reporters.
