Scindia is heartily welcome in BJP: Narottam Mishra

Amid a political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh that has cast clouds over the future of Kamal Nath-led Congress government, BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that everyone including senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was "heartily welcome" in the BJP.

Scindia is heartily welcome in BJP: Narottam Mishra
BJP leader Narottam Mishra speaking to media in Bhopal on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid a political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh that has cast clouds over the future of Kamal Nath-led Congress government, BJP leader Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that everyone including senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was "heartily welcome" in the BJP. "Everyone is heartily welcome in Bharatiya Janata Party. We induct even grassroot-level workers, Scindia ji is a very big leader, he is definitely welcome," Mishra told media on being asked if BJP will welcome Scindia into its fold.

The rift between Kamal Nath and Scindia is out in the open with the latter publicly criticising the Chief Minister. Asked about a group of Congress MLAs lodged in Bengaluru, Mishra said: "Dushmano ke teer kha kar doston ke shahar mein, unko kis-kis ne mara ye kahani phir kabhi."

The mobile phones of 11 Congress MLAs and state cabinet ministers, who are perceived to be close to Scindia, were found switched off on Monday.According to sources, the 11 Congress members whose mobile phones were found switched off include state cabinet Ministers Imarti Devi, Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Govind Singh Rajput and Mahendra Singh Sisodia besides MLAs Munna Lal Goyal, Girraj Dandotiya, OPS Bhadoriya, Jaspal Singh Jajji, Brajendra Yadav, Jaswant Jatav and Rajvardhan Singh.On March 6, Sisodia, who is Madhya Pradesh Labour Department Minister, had said, "Kamal Nath ji ki sarkar ko sankat tab hoga jab humare neta Jyotiraditya Scindia ji ki upeksha ya anadar sarkar karegi. Tab nishchit taur se sarkar par jo kala badal chhayega wo kya kar ke jayega main ye kah nahi sakta (Kamal Nath's government will be in difficulty if it ignores or disrespects our leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Then how the situation would unfold and what it will lead to, I cannot say it now)." Around 20 cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath late night on Monday. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

