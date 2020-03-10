BJP is conspiring against MP govt but it will complete its full term: Congress

Congress leader and former state minister PC Sharma on Tuesday said that the BJP's conspiracy against the Madhya Pradesh government will not succeed and the Kamal Nath regime will complete its full term. "Talks are on with our party's leadership. There is no threat to our government. It is stable and will complete its full term. Earlier also such speculation was made. Whenever the floor test takes place, Congress will prove the majority," Sharma told ANI.

"BJP is engaged in conspiring against the government," he alleged. Around 20 cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath late night on Monday. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.