Congress govt in MP won't survive, should prepare to sit in opposition: Party leader Laxman Singh

After Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 19 Congress MLAs resigned from the party, party leader Laxman Singh said that the Kamal Nath-led government will not survive in Madhya Pradesh and the party should be prepared to sit in the opposition.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 15:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 15:27 IST
Congress leader Laxman Singh speaking to reporters in Bhopal on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Apart from this, 19 Congress MLAs, including six state ministers from Madhya Pradesh, who are in Bengaluru tendered their resignation from the state assembly today.

"I will meet Chief Minister Kamal Nath to discuss the future strategy," Laxman, brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said. Earlier today Scindia had resigned from Congress, stating that "it is time to move on". Apart from this, 19 Congress MLAs, including six state ministers from Madhya Pradesh, who are in Bengaluru tendered their resignation from the state assembly today.

In a late-night Cabinet meeting, around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath who accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet. Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

