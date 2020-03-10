Congress govt in MP won't survive, should prepare to sit in opposition: Party leader Laxman Singh

After Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 19 Congress MLAs resigned from the party, party leader Laxman Singh said that the Kamal Nath-led government will not survive in Madhya Pradesh and the party should be prepared to sit in the opposition. "The Congress government will not survive and we will sit in the opposition and run the party's programs strongly. Whoever is gone has gone. We cannot do much about it. Now, it is time for us to sit in the opposition and work as a strong entity. We will ask the people to give us one more opportunity in the next election," Singh told reporters here.

"I will meet Chief Minister Kamal Nath to discuss the future strategy," Laxman, brother of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh said. Earlier today Scindia had resigned from Congress, stating that "it is time to move on". Apart from this, 19 Congress MLAs, including six state ministers from Madhya Pradesh, who are in Bengaluru tendered their resignation from the state assembly today.

In a late-night Cabinet meeting, around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath who accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet. Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. (ANI)

