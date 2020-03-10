MP Congress spokesperson resigns from party in Scindia's support

Following Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from Congress, one of the spokespersons of party's Madhya Pradesh unit, Manzoor Baig, on Tuesday resigned from his post in Scindia's support. "I resign from the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee's spokesperson in support of Jyotiraditya Scindia," he said in his resignation.

Baig said that the Congress party always ignored Scindia. "I am hurt with his insult in the party and sending my resignation to Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president," he said. In his letter, he said that people of Madhya Pradesh had chosen Congress in the state because of leadership qualities of Scindia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

