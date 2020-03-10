MP: BSP, SP MLAs meet Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Amid the political turmoil caused by resignations of at least 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh, a legislator of the BSP and another of the Samajwadi Party met BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday. The Bahujan Samaj Party with its two MLAs and the SP with its sole MLA are supporting the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

BSP MLA from Bhind Sanjiv Singh Kushwaha and SP legislator from Bijawar, Rajesh Shukla, met Chouhan at his residence here. Chouhan said after the brief meeting that it was a courtesy call on the occasion of Holi.

Shukla and Kushwaha had gone missing after switching off phones last week amid allegations by the Congress that the BJP was trying to lure the MLAs and topple the state government. After returning to Bhopal on March 4 both the MLAs had denied the allegation that they had been `abducted' by the BJP (as claimed by the Congress)..

