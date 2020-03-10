MP BJP leaders to meet Speaker, hand over resignations of MLAs

Senior BJP leader Bhupendra Singh reached Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon, carrying with him resignation letters of 19 Congress MLAs who are lodged at a resort in Bengaluru. These resignations would be submitted to Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati, said former minister and BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang.

Singh landed here by a special flight. "We are going to furnish copies of these resignations to the Speaker," Sarang told PTI.

A party delegation would visit Speaker at his residence in Char Imli area, he added. So far, 22 Congress legislators have submitted their resignations from the state assembly in the wake of senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

