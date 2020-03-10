BJP holds CEC meeting to decide RS candidates

A meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) is being held at the party headquarters here today to decide the candidates for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

The meeting is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and other members of the CEC.

The last date for filing nominations for 55 Rajya Sabha seats, which will fall vacant in April, is March 13. The vacancies are spread across 17 states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

