Putin says court to have final say on if he can run again

  PTI
  • |
  Moscow
  • |
  Updated: 10-03-2020 19:34 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-03-2020 19:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said a proposed amendment allowing him to run for president after 2024 would be possible if the Constitutional Court allows it. Putin made the suggestion in parliament after majority party deputy Valentina Tereshkova suggested a constitutional amendment that would effectively reset Putin's presidential run, allowing him to stand in a new election.

"This would be possible... if the constitutional court rules such an amendment would not go against (the constitution)," Putin told lawmakers. Tereshkova's suggestion to let Putin run again due to his "massive authority" came as a surprise but was swiftly approved.

The Russian president is currently serving his fourth and final term which would end in 2024. He announced sweeping reforms in January during a state of the nation address, saying the constitution needs to be updated.

Critics immediately saw the drive for constitutional amendments as a move by Putin to stay in power beyond 2024, though the leader has repeatedly denied he is seeking to remain president. On Tuesday, Putin said he would be against completely lifting the two-term limit for any Russian citizen to remain in the Kremlin..

