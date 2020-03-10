`Resort politics' starts in MP: Cong, BJP to move MLAs to

Both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to herd their respective MLAs to undisclosed locations to prevent attempts to `poach' them. A rattled Congress, which witnessed 22 of its MLAs resigning, decided to take remaining 92 legislators to an undisclosed location.

"We are going to take our 92 MLAs who are supporting the state government to possibly some hotel," a senior Congress leader said. Jyotiraditya Scindia, to whose faction in MP Congress the rebel 22 MLAs belong, announced earlier on Tuesday that he was leaving the party.

In the event of acceptance of resignations of 22 MLAs -- many of them lodged in Bengaluru, capital of BJP-ruled Karnataka -- the Kamal Nath government would be reduced to minority in Assembly whose current strength is 228. The Congress is also keeping a close watch on four Independents supporting it.

The BJP also decided to keep its 107 MLAs together. After a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava said all the party MLAs were going to "celebrate Holi" at an undisclosed location.

"We are going to celebrate Holi. We are going to the airport in buses. From there we will leave for the location as per the directives of party leaders," he said, without disclosing what their destination would be..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

