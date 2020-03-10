Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzanian opposition lawmakers found guilty of making seditious statements

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 23:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 23:10 IST
Tanzanian opposition lawmakers found guilty of making seditious statements

A court in Tanzania convicted nine opposition leaders and legislators on Tuesday of making seditious statements and imposed five-month jail terms or a fine, which could heighten activists' fears that democratic dissent is being stifled.

The defendants were all from Chadema, the leading opposition party and included Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe, the deputy secretary general, ex-secretary general, head of the women's wing and four other legislators. The accused were fined a total of 350 million Tanzanian shillings ($152,000). The nine had been charged with various offences that included unlawful assembly, rioting, and making seditious statements on Feb. 16, 2018 during a by-election campaign in Kinondoni constituency in Dar es Salaam. They had denied the charges.

"I have been satisfied with the evidence...in video tapes. I have seen their faces and I know their faces, the evidence is enough to confirm that there was unlawful assembly," Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba said. Last year, President John Magufuli's government passed legislation that gave powers to a government-appointed registrar over political parties. Magufuli's government has also banned newspapers, restricted opposition rallies and detained dozens of opposition politicians.

Tanzania, a nation of 57 million people, has long been regarded as one of Africa’s most stable democracies. The ruling CCM party, and its predecessor TANU, have governed since independence from Britain in 1961. Magufuli, nicknamed "the Bulldozer", swept to power in 2015 promising an end to corruption. But repeated state intervention in sectors like mining and agriculture, have dimmed investment. His government’s curbs on freedom of expression have drawn criticism from Western donors who provide hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Some have suspended loans or aid. ($1 = 2,300 Tanzanian shillings) (Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Climate change affecting environment, health and wellbeing: UN report

A wide-ranging UN climate report, released on Tuesday, shows that climate change is having a major effect on all aspects of the environment, as well as on the health and wellbeing of the global population.The report, The WMO Statement on th...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil rebound after prior day's brutal market rout

Oil and global equity markets recovered on Tuesday after the prior days shellacking as the worlds biggest economies moved to cushion the impact of the coronavirus, but stock gains in Europe failed to hold as investors remained skittish. The...

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Barclays PLC told employees on Tuesday that an employee in its Manhattan office has tested positive for the coronavirus and has advised employees who have worked in the vicinity or had meetings with the individual to self-quarantine for 14 ...

Trump's coronavirus stimulus is still evolving. Here's what it should include, experts say

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will ask Congress for a payroll tax cut and other very major stimulus moves on Tuesday to ease the economic pain of the coronavirus, but the details remain unclear. The goal, business groups and economist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020