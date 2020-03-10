Left Menu
Lok Sabha likely to discuss Delhi violence on Wednesday

Having witnessed frequent disruptions last week over opposition demand for immediate debate on Delhi violence, the Lok Sabha is expected to take up the issue on Wednesday with a discussion on the "recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi" figuring in the agenda of the House.

Lok Sabha likely to discuss Delhi violence on Wednesday
A view of Parliament. Image Credit: ANI

Having witnessed frequent disruptions last week over opposition demand for immediate debate on Delhi violence, the Lok Sabha is expected to take up the issue on Wednesday with a discussion on the "recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi" figuring in the agenda of the House. The discussion is expected to be initiated by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The government had said last week to repeated demands of opposition that it is prepared for it on March 11 after Holi in Lok Sabha and on March 12 in the Rajya Sabha. The discussion is expected to take place when the Congress is battling for the survival of its government in Madhya Pradesh after its prominent leader Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party.

Twenty-two of his loyalist MLAs are learnt to have resigned in Madhya Pradesh plunging Chief Minister Kamal Nath led government into a deep crisis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

