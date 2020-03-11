Left Menu
Development News Edition

CPM MP KK Ragesh gives notice in RS over channels ban and Delhi violence

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP KK Ragesh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over "Centre's attempt to suppress media by imposing the 48-hour ban on two Malayalam news channels" and "violence in Delhi".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 10:53 IST
CPM MP KK Ragesh gives notice in RS over channels ban and Delhi violence
Parliament of India. Image Credit: ANI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP KK Ragesh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over "Centre's attempt to suppress media by imposing the 48-hour ban on two Malayalam news channels" and "violence in Delhi". The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on March 6 suspended the broadcast of two channels - Asianet News and Media One - in an order which stated: "While reporting such a critical incident, the channels should have taken utmost care and should have reported it in a balanced way. Such reporting could enhance the communal disharmony across the country when the situation is highly volatile."

The channels were back on air on March 7 after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar intervened in the matter. "Two Kerala channels were banned for 48 hours, we immediately found out what actually happened and immediately restored the channels. Our basic thought process is that press freedom is absolutely essential for a democratic setup," Javadekar had said to reporters in Pune.

Parliament has been witnessing continuous ruckus by the opposition ever since the second part of the ongoing budget session began. The opposition parties have been demanding an immediate discussion on the northeast Delhi violence that led to the deaths of 53 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-What gave Biden the edge over Sanders? Five takeaways

Joe Biden was quickly declared the winner in nominating contests in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho on Tuesday, giving him perhaps unstoppable momentum toward winning the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. President Donald Tr...

AAP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Yes bank crisis

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the ongoing Yes bank crisis. In a letter to Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha, the AAP leader sought permission from Rajya Chairman to allow him to ...

Lal's very poor pitch comment was ill-timed and error of judgement: SCA curator

Arun Lals very poor pitch comment on an opening day drew a sharp rebuttal from Saurashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday when its curator Mahendra Rajdev said the Bengal coach erred in his judgment by jumping the gun in the Ranji Trophy f...

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020