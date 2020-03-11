CPM MP KK Ragesh gives notice in RS over channels ban and Delhi violence

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP KK Ragesh has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, over "Centre's attempt to suppress media by imposing the 48-hour ban on two Malayalam news channels" and "violence in Delhi". The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on March 6 suspended the broadcast of two channels - Asianet News and Media One - in an order which stated: "While reporting such a critical incident, the channels should have taken utmost care and should have reported it in a balanced way. Such reporting could enhance the communal disharmony across the country when the situation is highly volatile."

The channels were back on air on March 7 after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar intervened in the matter. "Two Kerala channels were banned for 48 hours, we immediately found out what actually happened and immediately restored the channels. Our basic thought process is that press freedom is absolutely essential for a democratic setup," Javadekar had said to reporters in Pune.

Parliament has been witnessing continuous ruckus by the opposition ever since the second part of the ongoing budget session began. The opposition parties have been demanding an immediate discussion on the northeast Delhi violence that led to the deaths of 53 people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.