Lok Sabha adjourned amid uproar by Congress

Lok Sabha witnessed its second adjournment on Wednesday over Congress protest against suspension of seven party MPs last week over "gross misconduct". When the House met at 12.30 pm after its first adjournment, BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned it till 1.30 pm.

He asked Congress members who came to the well of the House to return to their seats but they continued their protest. When the House met for the day in the morning, BJP member Kirit Premjibhai Solanki took up the question hour but members of Congress and DMK came to the well of the House.

Congress members raised the slogan "we want justice". The House took up a few questions amid the din but the opposition members continued their protests.

Discussion on Delhi violence is on the agenda of the Lok Sabha for the day. The discussion on "recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi" has been listed under Rule 193 which does not provide for voting. (ANI)

