Horse-trading being done 'shamelessly' in MP: Gehlot

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 16:00 IST
  • Created: 11-03-2020 16:00 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused the BJP of "shamelessly" indulging in horse-trading in Madhya Pradesh on the basis of money power. Those ruling the country are murdering the democracy and the entire country will teach them a lesson, he told reporters at the airport here as he arrived to receive Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress decided to shift its MLAs to Jaipur to keep its flock together at a time when Madhya Pradesh is witnessing a power tussle. "Horse-trading is being done shamelessly and MLAs are being threatened there (Madhya Pradesh). The MLAs are coming to Jaipur from Madhya Pradesh and we all are together," Gehlot said, referring to the BJP.

He said all this is being done on the basis of money power. "I have been repeatedly saying that a big scam is being run in the country in the name of electoral bonds. People are being looted by scaring them with the name of CBI and ED," he said.

Other Congress leaders, including government chief whip Mahesh Joshi, deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary and Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh, were also present at the airport. Three luxury buses were stationed at the airport to take the MLAs to a resort at Delhi road. The MLAs could also be accommodated in two resorts.

On Scindia's decision to quit the Congress, Gehlot said, "Congress party gave him so much but he showed opportunism. People will not forgive him." Peeved with his marginalisation in the Congress, Scindia, soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday, tendered his resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi saying it was time for him to move on. Considered a close aide of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of party president JP Nadda..

