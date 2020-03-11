BJP issues whip to its RS MPs, asks them to be present on Thursday
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on March 12.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on March 12.
The Minerals Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 are scheduled to be taken up for discussion and passing in the House.
The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was taken up for passage on March 5 but could not be passed. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Second Amendment
- Rajya Sabha
- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
- House
ALSO READ
Ex-BJP MLA Narendra Mehta resigns from party
CAA matter must be resolved democratically: BJP's Narender Rana on violence in North-East Delhi
Maha BJP protests against govt in state over farm loan waiver
Trump calling PM Modi a 'true friend' is big thing, says BJP leader
BJP ministers take strong objection to the citizenship lawbeing called 'kala kanoon' by opposition in Bihar Assembly.