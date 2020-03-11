BJP issues whip to its RS MPs, asks them to be present on Thursday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on March 12.

The Minerals Laws (Amendment) Bill 2020 and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 are scheduled to be taken up for discussion and passing in the House.

The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was taken up for passage on March 5 but could not be passed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.