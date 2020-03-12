Left Menu
Maharaja's humiliation has already begun in BJP: Madhya Pradesh Congress takes a dig at Scindia

Maharaja's humiliation has already begun in BJP: Madhya Pradesh Congress takes a dig at Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda in New Delhi on March 11. . Image Credit: ANI

The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Thursday took a dig at Jyotiraditya Scindia, who broke ranks with the party and joined BJP on Wednesday, by pointing out that neither PM Modi nor Amit Shah had not even put out as much a tweet to welcome him in the party, and construed it as "humiliation" for the "maharaja". "Not even a tweet by Narendra Modi ji or Amit Shah ji to welcome Scindia ji! Modiji, Shah ji, at least do not do it so soon! It has not even been 24 hours yet and you guys have already started humiliating him...!" Madya Pradesh Congress tweeted in Hindi.

Taking a jibe at Scindia, a scion of the erstwhile royal family of Gwalior who ended his 18-year-long association with the Congress party on a bitter note, the state Congress said: "He is a maharaja, the one whose history is often mentioned by Shivraj ji (former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan)." On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Scindia will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13. He is slated to arrive in Bhopal today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

