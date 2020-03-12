BJP announces candidates for 5 more Rajya Sabha seats

The BJP on Thursday announced names of five more candidates for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls. The party fielded backward community leader Ramchandra Jangra and its vice president Dushyant Kumar Gautam, a Dalit, from Haryana, Indu Goswami from Himachal Pradesh, Bhagwat Karad from Maharashtra and Sumer Singh Solanki from Madhya Pradesh. The party had on Wednesday named its nine candidates for the polls.

