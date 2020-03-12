BJP announces candidates for 5 more Rajya Sabha seats
The BJP on Thursday announced names of five more candidates for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls. The party fielded backward community leader Ramchandra Jangra and its vice president Dushyant Kumar Gautam, a Dalit, from Haryana, Indu Goswami from Himachal Pradesh, Bhagwat Karad from Maharashtra and Sumer Singh Solanki from Madhya Pradesh. The party had on Wednesday named its nine candidates for the polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Rajya Sabha
- Himachal Pradesh
- Dalit
- Haryana
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
ALSO READ
HP: BJP likely to wrest Rajya Sabha seat from Congress
'Need to finalise various modalities for operationalising FTA among BIMSTEC nations'
J P Nadda on two-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Thursday
Dalit woman gang-raped at gunpoint in Gujarat; no arrests yet
Pilot sounds critical of his party govt over anti-Dalit incidents in state