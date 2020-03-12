Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 16:42 IST
New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . LGD13 SC-LD UP POSTERS Posters of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow: No law to back UP govt's action, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court told the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday that as of now, there was no law that could back their action of putting up roadside posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow. .

DEL24 UP-CORONAVIRUS-POSITIVE Indian-origin doctor from Canada tests positive for COVID-19, kept in isolation at Lucknow's KGMU Lucknow: A 35-year-old Indian-origin doctor from Canada, who came to visit her relatives here, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the KGMU and her samples have been sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology for reconfirmation, a senior doctor said on Thursday. . DEL21 JK-CORONAVIRUS-LADAKH One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Ladakh Leh: One more person with travel history to Iran tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to three, a senior government official said. .

DES3 HR-LD CORONAVIRUS Haryana govt declares coronavirus epidemic Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday declared the contagious coronavirus infection an epidemic. . DES11 PB-CORONAVIRUS-AMRITSAR-TRADE Wagah retreat ceremony suspended due to coronavirus: Businesses hit at Amritsar Amritsar (Pb): Eateries and small traders here are feeling the pinch as the famous beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been suspended due to the coronavirus scare, stemming the flow of tourists to the area. .

DES6 HP-RS-NOMINATION Indu Goswami to file nomination as BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha from HP Shimla: Former president of Himachal Pradesh BJP's Mahila Morcha Indu Goswami will file her nomination papers as BJP's candidate for Rajya Sabha from the state on March 13, a BJP spokesperson said. . DES5 HP-YESBANK Over Rs 1,900 crore of state govt, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank: HP CM Shimla: More than Rs 1,900 crore belonging to the Himachal Pradesh government and people in the state are stuck in the collapsed Yes Bank, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Assembly on Thursday. .

DES10 CORONAVIRUS-UKD-RAWAT Uttarakhand: Ex-CM Rawat slams plans to celebrate 3 years of BJP govt amid virus scare Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday slammed the plans to celebrate three years of the BJP government in the state amid the coronavirus scare. . LGD22 CH-HC-RAVEENA No coercive steps against Raveena, Farah, Bharti: HC Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the State of Punjab not to take "coercive steps" against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh on their plea, seeking quashing of FIRs against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a TV show.. .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore to close mosques to prevent coronavirus spread

Singapore will close all mosques for at least five days for deep cleaning to prevent the spread of coronavirus after two congregants were thought to have been infected during an Islamic conference in neighbouring Malaysia.The Islamic Religi...

You can do anything to protect cows but not humans: Kapil Sibal attacks BJP in RS

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday came down heavily on the central government over the recent incidents of violence in North-East Delhi and stated that the government will do anything for protection of cows, but not human being...

Armenia to replace used banknotes with new ones to fight coronavirus spread

The Armenian central bank said on Thursday it would gradually replace used banknotes with new ones to try to prevent the spread of coronavirus and advised people to avoid making cash payments where possible.In a post on its official Faceboo...

Cineworld could breach debt terms in worst-case virus scenario

Cineworld could fail to meet its debt commitments in a worst-case coronavirus scenario, it warned on Thursday, though it plans to press ahead with its 1.65 billion takeover of Canadian rival Cineplex. The London-listed company operates abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020