New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm. . LGD13 SC-LD UP POSTERS Posters of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow: No law to back UP govt's action, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court told the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday that as of now, there was no law that could back their action of putting up roadside posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow. .

DEL24 UP-CORONAVIRUS-POSITIVE Indian-origin doctor from Canada tests positive for COVID-19, kept in isolation at Lucknow's KGMU Lucknow: A 35-year-old Indian-origin doctor from Canada, who came to visit her relatives here, has been tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the KGMU and her samples have been sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology for reconfirmation, a senior doctor said on Thursday. . DEL21 JK-CORONAVIRUS-LADAKH One more person tests positive for coronavirus in Ladakh Leh: One more person with travel history to Iran tested positive for coronavirus in Ladakh on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the union territory to three, a senior government official said. .

DES3 HR-LD CORONAVIRUS Haryana govt declares coronavirus epidemic Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday declared the contagious coronavirus infection an epidemic. . DES11 PB-CORONAVIRUS-AMRITSAR-TRADE Wagah retreat ceremony suspended due to coronavirus: Businesses hit at Amritsar Amritsar (Pb): Eateries and small traders here are feeling the pinch as the famous beating retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border has been suspended due to the coronavirus scare, stemming the flow of tourists to the area. .

DES6 HP-RS-NOMINATION Indu Goswami to file nomination as BJP nominee for Rajya Sabha from HP Shimla: Former president of Himachal Pradesh BJP's Mahila Morcha Indu Goswami will file her nomination papers as BJP's candidate for Rajya Sabha from the state on March 13, a BJP spokesperson said. . DES5 HP-YESBANK Over Rs 1,900 crore of state govt, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank: HP CM Shimla: More than Rs 1,900 crore belonging to the Himachal Pradesh government and people in the state are stuck in the collapsed Yes Bank, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur informed the Assembly on Thursday. .

DES10 CORONAVIRUS-UKD-RAWAT Uttarakhand: Ex-CM Rawat slams plans to celebrate 3 years of BJP govt amid virus scare Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Thursday slammed the plans to celebrate three years of the BJP government in the state amid the coronavirus scare. . LGD22 CH-HC-RAVEENA No coercive steps against Raveena, Farah, Bharti: HC Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday directed the State of Punjab not to take "coercive steps" against Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh on their plea, seeking quashing of FIRs against them for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a TV show.. .

