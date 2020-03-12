Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP Naidu urges to encourage children to take up sports as regular profession

Describing various benefits of participating in sports, Shri Naidu said that any form of physical exercise would not only keep youth fit but would also improve their concentration levels.

VP Naidu urges to encourage children to take up sports as regular profession
Emphasizing the need to promote Yoga or any form of regular physical activity to fight the spread of lifestyle diseases, Shri Naidu also highlighted the need for mankind to return to nature. He wanted the people to spend more time in the lap of nature. Image Credit: ANI

The Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for giving more weightage to sports in admissions to educational institutions and in providing employment as it would encourage youngsters to participate in sports activities.

Addressing the sportspersons from Punjab University who won in the recently held Khelo India University Games in Bhubaneswar, Shri Naidu said that India despite its size and population was lagging in international events such as Olympics because not enough attention was paid to sports earlier.

Calling upon all educational institutions in the country to nurture the culture of sports among children from a very young age, the Vice President opined that making sports as a compulsory subject in Schools and Colleges was the best way forward to promote sporting culture.

Describing various benefits of participating in sports, Shri Naidu said that any form of physical exercise would not only keep youth fit but would also improve their concentration levels.

Sports instill a feeling of social cohesion, team spirit, and self-confidence among the youth. "It teaches you to accept defeat gracefully. If you are physically fit, you'll be mentally alert", the Vice President told the young athletes of Punjab University.

He called for coordinated efforts of the government, society, and educational institutions to encourage children to take up sports as a regular profession.

Appreciating the Government for launching programs such as Khelo India, Fit India, Yoga, Shri Naidu sought the involvement of every citizen, especially youth, and educational institutions to transform them into mass campaigns to make India healthy. These programs should become people's movement, he said.

Maintaining that for the country to become economically strong, its population should be physically fit, the Vice President called upon each and every citizen to contribute towards the nation's progress and become partners of its development.

Emphasizing the need to promote Yoga or any form of regular physical activity to fight the spread of lifestyle diseases, Shri Naidu also highlighted the need for mankind to return to nature. He wanted the people to spend more time in the lap of nature.

Shri IV Subbarao, Secretary to Vice President, Professor Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University and faculty members were present along with the participants from Punjab University at Khelo India University Games at the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Miami Open tennis tournament suspended over coronavirus

The Miami Open, which brings together the top mens and womens tennis players in the world, has been suspended due to growing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus in the United States, the Miami-Dade County mayor said on Thursday.The...

Two MP ministers assaulted, arrested by Bengaluru cops: Cong

Two Congress ministers of Madhya Pradesh were assaulted and arrested on Thursday by the police in Bengaluru in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, the ruling party claimed here. Talking to reporters at the state Congress office, party MP Vivek Tankha ...

Coronavirus: No handshakes, cops to greet people with namaste

The Mumbai Police have urged their personnel to greet people with namaste instead of handshakes in wake of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra. Police personnel have been instructed to avoid shaking hands with people while interacting w...

Spain govt tested as minister infected, cases touch 3,000

Spains government underwent coronavirus testing Thursday after a minister tested positive and was quarantined with her partner, deputy prime minister Pablo Iglesias, and cases soared close to 3,000. The surge in infections brought the total...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020