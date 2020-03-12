Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two MP ministers assaulted, arrested by Bengaluru cops: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 19:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 19:59 IST
Two MP ministers assaulted, arrested by Bengaluru cops: Cong

Two Congress ministers of Madhya Pradesh were assaulted and arrested on Thursday by the police in Bengaluru in the BJP-ruled Karnataka, the ruling party claimed here. Talking to reporters at the state Congress office, party MP Vivek Tankha said the two ministers, Jitu Patwari and Lakhan Singh, had gone to Bengaluru along with the father of party MLA Manoj Choudhary, who he claimed, had been held "captive" by the BJP in a resort in the Karnataka capital.

Both the Congress ministers were also assaulted by policemen in Bengaluru, claimed Tankha, who is also a senior Supreme Court lawyer. "Not only were they assaulted, both the ministers were also arrested by the Bengaluru police," Tankha alleged at the press conference where Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh was also present.

The Congress MP said they are considering filing a petition in the Supreme Court as this is a cross-border issue. Tankha claimed that Manoj Choudhary, the MLA from Hatpipalya in Dewas district, was ready to come with his father to Bhopal, but he was not allowed to leave the resort.

The Congress has alleged that 19 of its MLAs are being held captive in the resort by the BJP, a charge denied by the main opposition party. The Kamal Nath government, which assumed office in December 2018, plunged into crisis after a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs earlier this week.

Of the 22 rebel MLAs, 19 lawmakers, including half a dozen ministers, had emailed their resignation letters to Governor Lalji Tandon two days ago..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Several Leicester players isolated as coronavirus precaution - Rodgers

Several Leicester City players have been kept away from the squad as a precaution after showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday. Top European leagues such as Italys Serie...

High drama as police stop MP Minister from visiting rebel Cong

Amid high drama, a Minister in the crisis-stricken Kamal Nath government was on Thursday allegedly stopped by police from entering a resort near here where 19 of the 22 rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh were believed to be holed up. T...

AP HC hauls up DGP for detention of TDP chief

Amaravati, Mar 12 PTI The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday pulled up state Director General of Police Damodar Gautam Sawang over the Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidus detention at the Visakhapatnam airport on February 2...

Corona outbreak: Army sets up 4 isloation wards at Northern Command Hospital

The Indian Army on Thursday set up four isolation wards with 100 beds at Udhampur-based Northern Command Hospital to quarantine and treat suspected or confirmed coronavirus patients, said officials. A team of specialist doctors will manage ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020