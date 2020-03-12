Trump says didn't notify EU on ban because 'it takes time'

US President Donald Trump defended his decision to announce a suspension on arrivals from the EU without informing European governments, telling reporters on Thursday there wasn't enough time. His remarks came after the presidents of the European Commission and European Council reacted with anger to the suspension Trump announced "unilaterally and without consultation" on Wednesday.

"I didn't want to take time," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the criticism. "It takes time... We had to move quickly." "When they raise taxes on us... they haven't consulted with us," he added. The president conceded that the 30-day suspension targeting European countries in the EU Schengen visa-free area would have "a big impact" on the economy..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.