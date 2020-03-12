Maha: Congress nominates Rajeev Satav for RS polls

The Congress on Thursday nominated former party MP Rajeev Satav as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra. The announcement came hours after the Shiv Sena nominated Priyanka Chaturvedi for the election to the Upper House of Parliament.

Election for the seven Rajya Sabha seats will be held on March 26. The last date of filing of nominations is March 13. NCP chief Sharad Pawar had filed his nomination on Wednesday.

Apart from Pawar's, the Rajya Sabha terms of Union minister Ramdas Athawale, Congress' Hussain Dalwai, Sena's Rajkumar Dhoot, BJP's Amar Sable, BJP-backed Independent Sanjay Kakade and NCP's Majeed Memon will end on April 2. Ruling alliance members Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP can comfortably win a seat each, as a single candidate needs 37 votes..

