YSRCP govt has resorted to hooliganism : BJP leader Dinakar

BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP government has resorted to hooliganism ahead of local body elections in the Andhra Pradesh. He alleged YSRCP activists attacked BJP leaders to prevent them from filing their nominations. Speaking to ANI he said, "There is a conspiracy by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party in local body elections. The violence in the state is at its peak after the announcement of local body elections to create undue hardship on Opposition parties,"

"YSRCP activists have attacked BJP leaders to prevent them from filing their nominations in the local body elections across the state. We demand free and fair elections in the democracy and how can a party say that they will win 90 per cent of local body elections?" he further asked. He said that the High Court has interfered to undo the wrong decisions of the state government (ANI)

