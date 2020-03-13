BJP issues whip to LS MPs asking them to be present on March 16

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 16th March and support the government's stand.

Earlier, the BJP had issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on March 12.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has clarified that there is no proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)

