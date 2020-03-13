BJP issues whip to LS MPs asking them to be present on March 16
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 16th March and support the government's stand.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 16th March and support the government's stand.
Earlier, the BJP had issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on March 12.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has clarified that there is no proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Om Birla
- Lok Sabha
- House
- Rajya Sabha
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Judge Muralidhar transferred to save BJP leaders: Surjewala
BJP using Savarkar as shield for neo-nationalism politics:Sena
BJP's politics of revenge exposed: Cong on transfer of Delhi HC Judge Muralidhar
Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar transferred by govt to save BJP leaders in Delhi violence case, alleges Cong leader Randeep Surjewala
Classic 'hit-and-run' injustice by BJP govt, its politics of revenge exposed: Cong on HC judge S Muralidhar's transfer