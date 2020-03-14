MP govt in minority, hold trust vote on Sunday, demands BJP
Madhya Pradesh BJP on Saturday submitted a memorandum to Governor Lalji Tandon demanding a floor test, by division of votes and not voice vote, before the budget session begins on Monday. The Congress-led Kamal Nath government is on the brink after senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted and joined the BJP, and several of the latter's supporter MLAs tendered their resignations.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Tandon, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "We have submitted a memorandum to the governor. Twenty-two MLAs have resigned. They have confirmed their resignations by issuing videos. Now, the Kamal Nath government is in minority and does not have the constitutional right to continue." "We have said there is no meaning to the governor's address, no meaning of the budget session. So, before the budget session, there should be a floor test," he said.
Chouhan said the trust vote should be held under an observer appointed by the governor, and must be videographed. "The BJP also demanded that the trust vote should be done through the division of votes and pressing of buttons and not by voice vote," he said.
Chouhan said the trust vote must be done on Sunday, a day head of the budget session. Chouhan claimed the state government was alluring, pressurising and threatening the kin of these MLAs, and cases were registered against the legislators.
"Our leader (Jyotiraditya) Scindia ji was attacked on Friday. MLAs (who resigned) have demanded security of Central forces and don't want to return (from Bengaluru) without it," he claimed. The BJP delegation included leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, former union ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh and Rampal Singh..
