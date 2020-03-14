Left Menu
MLAs under pressure, horse-trading being done openly: Gehlot hits out at BJP

  • PTI
  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 22:19 IST
  • Created: 14-03-2020 22:17 IST
To drive home his point, he said earlier, Congress MLAs from Maharashtra had to be shifted to Jaipur, party MLAs from Madhya Pradesh were currently here and now, the Gujarat lawmakers of the grand old party were coming to the state. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged on Saturday that the BJP had created a situation in the country where elected MLAs were under pressure and horse-trading was being done openly. To drive home his point, he said earlier, Congress MLAs from Maharashtra had to be shifted to Jaipur, party MLAs from Madhya Pradesh were currently here and now, the Gujarat lawmakers of the grand old party were coming to the state.

"It is a reflection of the situation created by the BJP that after Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, MLAs from Gujarat are coming here. The BJP has created an atmosphere of terror in the country," Gehlot told reporters outside a resort on the Jaipur-Delhi highway where the Madhya Pradesh MLAs have been lodged. "Where is democracy in the country? Horse-trading is being done openly.

"Why do the MLAs from Gujarat want to come here...you can imagine... there is so much mental pressure. The entire country is watching this," the veteran Congress leader said. Congress MPs and MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are staying in two resorts on the highway here since Wednesday amid a political crisis in their state and now, several party MLAs from Gujarat are also being shifted to Jaipur on Saturday night due to the fear of cross-voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

