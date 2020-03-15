R'than BJP to launch campaign to generate awareness about coronavirus

The BJP's Rajasthan unit will launch a social media campaign to generate awareness about coronavirus, the party's state president Satish Poonia said on Saturday. He also held a meeting with BJP leaders and asked them to carry out the campaign, according to a party release.

Speaking about an Italian woman who had tested positive for coronavirus, Poonia said that it was a good sign that she has recovered. Rajasthan has reported four confirmed cases of coronavirus so far, including the Italian woman and her husband.

While the woman is under observation at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, the remaining patients have been kept in isolation at Sawai Man Singh Hospital here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.