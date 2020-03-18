Left Menu
Biden sweeps three US states; steps closer to become presumptive Democratic presidential nominee

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 12:26 IST
Biden sweeps three US states; steps closer to become presumptive Democratic presidential nominee
Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Former vice president Joe Biden has claimed victory over rival Bernie Sanders by sweeping three key primaries in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona, inching closer in the race to become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee to face US President Donald Trump in November's election. Biden, 77, won the three primaries with an impressive margin, trouncing Vermont Senator Sanders, 78, to become the Democratic party's presidential nominee. Whereas Ohio, which was supposed to hold a primary on Tuesday, postponed it due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Biden had 1,121 pledged delegate in his kitty with Sanders trailing behind with 839 delegates. Either of the two presidential aspirants needs 1,991 of the 3,979 pledged delegates to win the nomination during the Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin in July. In his speech, Biden laid out his vision for America, call on Americans to come together to address this global health pandemic, and describe how we will come out of the crisis stronger as one nation. Biden spoke from his home in Delaware keeping the guidelines of avoiding a gathering of 10 or more people. He urged supporters of the Sanders campaign to join him. Commending the remarkable passion and tenacity of Sanders' supporters, he said that they have shifted the fundamental conversation in this country. "I hear you. I know what's at stake. I know what we have to do," Biden said in an impressive speech.

"This is over. It's over. The election is over tonight. I think that is very clear," former US president Barack Obama's adviser David Axelrod told CNN. In his brief address, Biden said that tackling this pandemic is a national emergency akin to fighting a war. It will require leadership and cooperation from every level of government.

"It will require us to move thoughtfully and decisively to quickly address both the public health crisis and the economic crisis we're in. It will require us to pay attention to the medical and scientific and health experts. And it will require each and every one of us to do our part," he said. "Yes, this is a moment where we need our leaders to lead. But it is also a moment where the choices and decisions we make as individuals, and collectively as a people, will make a big difference in the severity of the outbreak and the ability of our medical and hospital systems to handle it," Biden said.

"I know that we as a people are up to this challenge. I know that we will answer this moment of crisis with what is best in ourselves because that is what Americans have always done," he added. Biden said that he is building the broad coalition that they will need to win in November with strong support from the African American community; the Latino community; high school educated people, like the ones he grew up within his old neighborhood; labor; teachers, suburban women, veterans, firefighters, and so many more.

"And we're doing it with a common vision," said the former vice president. Also, President Trump formally sealed the Republican presidential nomination, surpassing the necessary delegate threshold after facing no significant opposition. The deadly coronavirus has reshaped the 2020 election campaign. Trump is not holding his signature rallies and the Democratic candidates are forgoing big gatherings, opting instead to hold virtual town halls and live-streamed events.

More than 6,300 Americans have tested positive for the virus with 108 deaths as of Tuesday evening. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday recommended that no gatherings with 50 people or more be held for the next eight weeks.

