Left Menu
Development News Edition

Exercise Phoenix Express 2020 canceled for force protection

The decision not to proceed with the exercise comes in response to the global effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while minimizing exposure of U.S. and partner nation service members to this virus.

Exercise Phoenix Express 2020 canceled for force protection
U.S. Africa Command will continue to evaluate and adjust the scope of its activities as necessary to ensure the force health protection and prevent the spread of the virus. Image Credit: Wikimedia

After careful consideration with exercise participants and the host nation, Exercise Phoenix Express 2020 (OE20) has been canceled for force protection considerations.

The decision not to proceed with the exercise comes in response to the global effort to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while minimizing exposure of U.S. and partner nation service members to this virus.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to evaluate and adjust the scope of its activities as necessary to ensure the force health protection and prevent the spread of the virus.

The U.S. routinely exercises with partners in Africa to build enduring relationships and combined capacity to ensure the safety and security of the regional maritime environment. Phoenix Express, originally scheduled April 5-18 in the Mediterranean Sea, is designed to improve regional cooperation, maritime domain awareness, information-sharing practices, and operational capabilities in order to enhance efforts to promote safety and security in the Mediterranean Sea and territorial waters of participating North African nations.

Planning continues for the exercise in 2021.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chelsea make hotel available to NHS staff fighting coronavirus

Chelsea has made the Millennium Hotel at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London available to the National Health Service NHS to provide accommodation to staff as they fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Premier League club said on Wednesda...

APEDA and SFAC sign MoU to bring better synergy in activities

Agri Export Policy announced by the Government of India with Farmers Centric Approach suggests developing product-specific clusters in the country to help improving productivity and quality of the varieties of crops with special involvement...

TWICE's Nayeon withdraws restraining order against foreign stalker

South Korean singer, Im Na-Yeon popularly known as Nayeon of girl group, Twice, formed by JYP Entertainment has withdrawn restraining order against a foreign stalker.In January, Nayeon was approached by a stalker while boarding a plane in J...

Tejashwi-Manjhi spat indicates fresh crisis in beleaguered

The opposition Grand Alliance in Bihar was on Wednesday left in throes of a fresh crisis with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Hindustani Awam Morcha Jitan Ram Manjhi crossing swords and speaking of favours they owed to each other. The develop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020