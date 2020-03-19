BJP workers will play positive role, stand with people in fight against COVID-19: Nadda

Underlining the importance of suggestions made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fighting novel coronavirus, BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday asked the party workers to implement them in letter and spirit

"I appeal to all party workers to help in implementing suggestions made by PM Narendra Modi in fighting coronavirus," he said

The BJP chief said he wants to assure the prime minister that party workers will play a positive role and stand with people in fight against coronavirus.

